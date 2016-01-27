Hidalgo Fino
Hidalgo Fino\\tJerez Seco Sherry | 750 ml | Starts at $18.49
Spain. Notes of green olives and wildflowers on the nose. 15% ABV
SkuWW-HIDFN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

