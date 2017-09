Gallo Signature Series Chardonnay Russian River Valley

Chardonnay | 750 ml

The Gallo Signature Series Chardonnay opens with aromas of sweet vanilla and freshly baked bread. A true expression of the Russian River Valley, this wine has delightfully bright flavors of crisp apple, lemon meringue and ginger on the palate.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability