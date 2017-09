Chateau de Sancerre Cuvee du Connetable

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml

90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Chateau de Sancerre Cuvee du Connetable has almond and candied lemon peel notes; plenty of life; lemon curd, straw and floral notes; long creamy finish.

