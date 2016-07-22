Tilia
Home/White Wine/Chardonnay/Tilia

Tilia

Chardonnay | 750 ml
Flavors of pear and tropical fruits with hints of vanilla and spice on the finish. The finish is clean and bright. 13.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuWW-TILIA-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like