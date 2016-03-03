Steele Canyon
Home/White Wine/Chardonnay/Steele Canyon

Steele Canyon

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
California. Beautifully balanced with crisp notes of grapefruit, lemon with a hint of vanilla. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-STECNCHRDN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like