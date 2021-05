Six Degrees – Chardonnay

750 ml From $ 17.49

750 ml From $ 17.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Heady aromas of oak, green apple and honey entice the nose. The creamy oak and honey flavor finishes softly, lingers until the next sip. pair w/ poached salmon, grilled veal chops, pumpkin ravioli.