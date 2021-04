Penfolds – Koonunga Hill Chardonnay

90 PTS WINE NEWS. The '07 Penfolds Koonunga Hill Chard has fresh scents of lemon cream and toasted oak; juicy flavors of peach and pineapple; supple acidity; lingering impressions of vanilla and oak.