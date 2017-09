Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $ 39.99

Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is a big-time winner year in and year out; alluring pineapple; orange peel; and melons jump from the glass; the palate shows off its ripe tropical flavors as well.

