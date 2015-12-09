Night Fall
Chardonnay | 750 ml
California. Crisp, dry citrus flavors and aromas of pineapple, mango, and tropical fruit.Firm body, clean finish. 12.7% ABV
SkuWW-NIGFL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

