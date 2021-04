Kistler Chardonnay McCrea Vineyard – Chardonnay

750 ml From $ 125.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Crisp and well-defined, the firm and beautifully structured '02 Kistler McCrea Chardonnay is a close to Grand Cru Chablis as there can be in California; perfectly poised for oysters on the half shell.