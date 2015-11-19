Fortant Coast Select
Fortant Coast Select

Chardonnay | 750 ml
France. Generous nose with notes of nectarine and acacia. Balanced on the palate with tropical fruit and a long finish. 13% ABV
SkuWW-FORCS-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

