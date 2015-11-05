Far Niente
Far Niente

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $39.99
Napa. This wine is well-integrated and beautifully concentrated, with lush citrus flavors and hints of minerality. 14.3%
SkuWW-FARNN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

