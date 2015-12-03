E Minor
E Minor

Chardonnay | 750 ml
Australia. Green apple and pear aromas lead to a nicely balanced, smooth wine.Dry flavors, good acidity. 13.7% ABV
SkuWW-EMN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

