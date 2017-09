Domaine Alfred Chardonnay Califa '06

Chardonnay | 750 ml

89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Domaine Alfred Califa Chardonnay is supple and balanced, showing a rich, creamy texture and layers of fig, melon and pear, with a touch of apricot; full-bodied.

