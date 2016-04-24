Challis Lane

Chardonnay | 750 ml

This is the wine you’ve been looking for. It’s bold and flavorful chardonnay that won’t break the budget. Made right here at the Challis Lane winery in California, this medium-bodied chardonnay has ripe apple and pear aromas, and a crisp and well balanced in finish. Perfect for after a long day at work, and pairs well with pork, poultry, fish and veggies. It’s ok, you can have a glass as an appetizer before dinner too…

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability