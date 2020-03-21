Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Chardonnay
Bread and Butter – Chardonnay
This Chardonnay opens delicately with rich notes of vanilla bean and, almond husk, like a decadent creme brulee. The creamy custard notes are balanced by a soft minerality and a hint of worn leather.
- 2 years ago
Smooth but flavorfulSmooth but flavorful for a white wineTheresa S. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
My favorite wineIt’s smoothDeborah B. - Verified buyer