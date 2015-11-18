Brea
Brea

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
California. Aromas of green mango, lemongrass and jackfruit. Flavors of Asian pear, flint and lime zest. 13.5% ABV
SkuWW-BREA-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

