Blue Quail
Home/White Wine/Chardonnay/Blue Quail

Blue Quail

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $24.04
California. Made with organically grown grapes. Aromas and flavors of apple, pear, and peach blossom. 14% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-BLUQL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like