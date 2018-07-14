Become a Courier
Lassalle Cachet Or Brut – Champagne/Sparkling
Extreme high quality and extreme tiny production is what you'll find here. Made from about 1/3 each Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, aged 3 years on the lees. Sourced from 50 year old vines
