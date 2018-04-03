Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Korbel Champagne Kosher Brut – Champagne/Sparkling
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. The Korbel Kosher Champagne is quite well made; fresh and lively, this wine is an honest brut; excellent for Sunday brunch and other festive occasions.
More By Korbel
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos