Ceibo
Home/White Wine/Ceibo

Ceibo

Torrontes Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $10.49
Argentina. Floral aromas with flavors of ripe fruits. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companyceibo
Regionmendoza
Rating92
SkuWW-CEIBO-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like