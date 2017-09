Bota Box Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc | 3 ltr box

Bota Box Sauvignon Blanc opens with lively aromas of zesty citrus, pineapple and lemongrass. This crisp, medium-bodied wine has juicy flavors of honeydew melon, banana and lime that extend into a clean, refreshing finish.

