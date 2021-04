Bodegas Paniza – Viura White Blend

Pale straw colour with greenish tinges and a crystalline aspect. Fresh aromas of lemons, tropical fruit and green apples. On tasting, it is smooth, well-structured and crisp. Ideal with light and delicate foods, especially with seafood and canapés.