Barefoot – Moscato
GOLD MEDAL, 2011 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A standout, aromatic white, the juicy and aromatic Barefoot Moscato opens up with expressive flowers and core fruit flavors; medium sweet finish.
- 4 months ago
TastyThis wine is nice and smoothTyiesha . - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
YumYummyAnna K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
sweetttA very easy drunkMiriam R. - Verified buyer