Wine / White Wine

Barefoot – Moscato

GOLD MEDAL, 2011 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A standout, aromatic white, the juicy and aromatic Barefoot Moscato opens up with expressive flowers and core fruit flavors; medium sweet finish.

  • 4 months ago

    Tasty

    This wine is nice and smooth
    Tyiesha . - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Yum

    Yummy
    Anna K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    sweettt

    A very easy drunk
    Miriam R. - Verified buyer