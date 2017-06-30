Ty Ku Silver
Ty Ku Silver

Sake | 720 ml | Starts at $18.37
A fresh, slightly sweet taste; subtle pear notes; soft and silky on the palate; well-rounded.
Brand/companyty ku sake
Regionkansai
SkuSP-T59650-720ML
Size720 ml
Type/varietalSpecialty

