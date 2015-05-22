Moonstone
Plum Sake | 750 ml
Rich plum blankets the nose and carries to the palate, where it is complemented by hints of almond, creating a rich palate. ABV 7%
SkuSP-MNSTNP-SK
Size750 ml
Type/varietalSpecialty

