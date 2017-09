Manabito Junmai Daiginjo "True Blue"

Junmai Daiginjo Sake | 300 ml | Starts at $ 29.9

Founded in 1689. Akita, Japan. Uniquely bottle matured, this sake has incredible depth and complexity. Smooth texture with layers of anise and white pepper. Serve chilled. Semi-sweet.

