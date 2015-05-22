Hoyo Genji Shining Prince
Hoyo Genji Shining Prince

Junmai Sake | 720 ml | Starts at $35.99
This Sake is a gentle, expressive, aromatic cross between the Junmai and Ginjo Sakes. 15% ABV
SkuSP-HYSHPR-SK
Size720 ml
Type/varietalSpecialty

