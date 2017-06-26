Gekkeikan Silver
Gekkeikan Silver

Sake | 750 ml
Mellow enough to be enjoyed cold, it is characterized by its refreshing aroma and pleasing mellow taste.
Brand/companygekkeikan
SkuSP-G57003-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalSpecialty

