Nama Sake | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
Japan. Un-pasteurized and undiluted, with fruity aroma and fresh full bodied flavor. 19% ABV
SkuSP-FUNAG-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalSpecialty

