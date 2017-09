Chiyonosono Junmai Ginjo "Sacred Power"

Junmai Ginjo Sake | 300 ml | Starts at $ 24.38

90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Aromatic and delicate, the Chiyonosono Sacred Power is soft and easy on the palate with a note of orange rind in the finish; perfect with delicately sauteed Dover sole.

