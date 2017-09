Amanoto No To Heaven's Door

Junmai Sake | 720 ml | Starts at $ 37.26

91 PTS WILFRED WONG. A seductive sake, the Ama No To Heaven's Door is redolent with aromas of lychee and pebbles; a hint of bread dough in the flavors; excellent with a savory mushroom, beef soup.

