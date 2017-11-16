Whispering Angel

Whispering Angel – Rosé

Whispering Angel Rosé has been described as “Dense and rich with lovely texture,” “Chewy and mouthwatering,” and “The Cool thing you have to drink.” Made from a variety of grapes grown in the Château d’esclans vineyards, this soft, flavorful wine is the perfect shade of pink.

Customer Reviews

M
02/08/2018
Melissa

So good!

Lovely middle-ground rose. Pretty and elegant light pink, too. Not the traditional millenial pink you're starting to see in some roses.

