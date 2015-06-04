Underwood
Home/Rosé All Day/Underwood

Underwood

Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $20.49
A Summer lounging staple, offering tasting notes of peach, watermelon, and strawberry. Perfect for poolside relaxing. ABV 13%
Get this delivered
SkuWW-UNDRW-ROS
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like