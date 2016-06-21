Triennes
Home/White Wine/Triennes

Triennes

Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
Bouquet of strawberries and white flowers. Red fruit and notes of citrus contribute to the aromatic complexity. 13% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuWW-TRIEN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like