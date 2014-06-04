Sables d'Azur
Sables d'Azur

Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $16.53
France. Fresh fruit fragrances with sharp fruity notes. 12.5% ABV
Brand/companygassier en provence
Regionprovence
Rating88
SkuWW-SABE-RS
Size750 ml
Stylerose
Type/varietalWhite Wine

