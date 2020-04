Ultimate Provence – Rosé

The beauty of this wine extends from the bottle to the contents. Layers of raspberry, strawberry jam in the nose invite you to a gorgeous, yet spicy palate. A fresh wine with great acidity for food pairing, but roundness to enjoy on its own. If you only have one bottle to bring – this is the ultimate wine for any occasion.