Listel – Grain De Gris
|A very fresh and lively bouquet, delicate fruity flavors with layers of peach, apricot and strawberries. 12.5% ABV
|Tasting notes: Strawberry, Red Licorice, Tart, Pucker Fruit
|Pairs well with: Seafood, Bagel, Barbequed Eggpkants, Stuffed Mushrooms, Beat Hummus, Goat Cheese, Blue Cheese, Bocconcini, Salads, Cheese Soufflé, Cheese Straws
- 1 month ago
a really solid roséit’s a decent rosé, super light which I like. a nice lower cost optionKatharine S. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Easy drinking wineI don’t like fruity rose. This one is smoothJennifer . - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
The perfect rose!Nice and dry and not sweet. Has always been one of my favorites!Amy T. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
It was a really good taste.What can I say, it had a really good taste. I would definitely buy it again.Kevin . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
An affordable Rosé, with little to no "bite.An affordable Rosé, with little to no "bite.PSPat S.