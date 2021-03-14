Listel – Grain De Gris

Ratings overview

1 month ago a really solid rosé it’s a decent rosé, super light which I like. a nice lower cost option Katharine S. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Easy drinking wine I don’t like fruity rose. This one is smooth Jennifer . - Verified buyer

11 months ago The perfect rose! Nice and dry and not sweet. Has always been one of my favorites! Amy T. - Verified buyer

1 year ago It was a really good taste. What can I say, it had a really good taste. I would definitely buy it again. Kevin . - Verified buyer