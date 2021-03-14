Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Listel

Often Bought With

Saucey / Wine / Rosé

Listel – Grain De Gris

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1
A very fresh and lively bouquet, delicate fruity flavors with layers of peach, apricot and strawberries. 12.5% ABV
Tasting notes: Strawberry, Red Licorice, Tart, Pucker Fruit

Pairs well with: Seafood, Bagel, Barbequed Eggpkants, Stuffed Mushrooms, Beat Hummus, Goat Cheese, Blue Cheese, Bocconcini, Salads, Cheese Soufflé, Cheese Straws

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.60

5 Reviews
  • 1 month ago

    a really solid rosé

    it’s a decent rosé, super light which I like. a nice lower cost option
    Katharine S. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Easy drinking wine

    I don’t like fruity rose. This one is smooth
    Jennifer . - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    The perfect rose!

    Nice and dry and not sweet. Has always been one of my favorites!
    Amy T. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    It was a really good taste.

    What can I say, it had a really good taste. I would definitely buy it again.
    Kevin . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    An affordable Rosé, with little to no "bite.

    An affordable Rosé, with little to no "bite.
    PS
    Pat S.