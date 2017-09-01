Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Listel Grain De Gris

Often Bought With

Saucey / Wine / Rosé

Listel Grain De Gris – Rosé

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1
A very fresh and lively bouquet, delicate fruity flavors with layers of peach, apricot and strawberries. 12.5% ABV
Tasting notes: Strawberry, Red Licorice, Tart, Pucker Fruit

Pairs well with: Seafood, Bagel, Barbequed Eggpkants, Stuffed Mushrooms, Beat Hummus, Goat Cheese, Blue Cheese, Bocconcini, Salads, Cheese Soufflé, Cheese Straws

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

5 Based on 1 Reviews
5 ★
100% 
1
4 ★
0% 
0
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
0% 
0
Write a Review

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!

PS
04/27/2018
Pat S.
Los Angeles, CA

Listel is GREAT and affordable

An affordable Rosé, with little to no "bite."

Share   |   Facebook  •  Twitter
Was this review helpful?  0    0