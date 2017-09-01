Listel Grain De Gris – Rosé
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
|A very fresh and lively bouquet, delicate fruity flavors with layers of peach, apricot and strawberries. 12.5% ABV
|Tasting notes: Strawberry, Red Licorice, Tart, Pucker Fruit
|Pairs well with: Seafood, Bagel, Barbequed Eggpkants, Stuffed Mushrooms, Beat Hummus, Goat Cheese, Blue Cheese, Bocconcini, Salads, Cheese Soufflé, Cheese Straws
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
PS
04/27/2018Pat S.
Los Angeles, CA
Listel is GREAT and affordable
An affordable Rosé, with little to no "bite."