Lavendetta – Rosé

France. Provençal Rosé. You've got to have been living under a rock not to have noticed the 'rosé revolution' that has taken over the wine world in the past couple of years. Tasting notes: dry and spicy, full of rose petals and ripe raspberry, with dusty spice and hints of pomegranate.