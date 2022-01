Kim Crawford – Rosé

2 Cans 250 ml From $ 9.99

375 ml From $ 12.99

750 ml From $ 23.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Kim Crawford Rose Wine in cans is light, refreshing, and easy to drink. The lively aroma and rich flavors of strawberry and melons make this portable wine can an ideal aperitif or summer sipper.