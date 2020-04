JCB Provence #5 Rose – Rose Rose/Blush

Brilliant, rose-petal pink in color with purple nuances. The nose is delicate with scents of red berries, citrus and spicy white blossoms. Soft and delectable on the palate with floral notes and flavors of white fruit. Boasts remarkable balance and a fresh finish.