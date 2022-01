Chateau Sainte Marguerite Symphony Rose – Rose/Blush

Compellingly good with nutty, marrowy and floral scents. Lush, full, soft and generous on the palate. Lean and tight with nice fruit and a delicate, long finish. A very good, scented rose.