Château d'Esclans – Whispering Angel Rosé

Whispering Angel Rosé has been described as “Dense and rich with lovely texture,” “Chewy and mouthwatering,” and “The Cool thing you have to drink.” Made from a variety of grapes grown in the Château d’esclans vineyards, this soft, flavorful wine is the perfect shade of pink.
Tasting notes: Strawberry, Green Apple, Citrus

Pairs well with: Raw Almonds, Mushroom Quiche, Fresh Fruit, Gouda Cheese, Blue Cheese, Goat Cheese, Olives, Tapas, Salmon Burger

  • 3 months ago

    Cool I

    Anjum S. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago
    Yummy
    Sarahmay S. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago

    Only thing I order

    Great taste / value
    Chelby D. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    It’s a very good Rosé

    Light and crisp
    Katie . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I was first turned onto Whispering Angel in the South of France and since then it's been my go to rosé. Dry, medium bodied and pairs well with everything... especially warm weather and good times.

    I was first turned onto Whispering Angel in the South of France and since then it's been my go to rosé. Dry, medium bodied and pairs well with everything... especially warm weather and good times.
    BL
    Bradford L.