Château d'Esclans – Whispering Angel Rosé
|Whispering Angel Rosé has been described as “Dense and rich with lovely texture,” “Chewy and mouthwatering,” and “The Cool thing you have to drink.” Made from a variety of grapes grown in the Château d’esclans vineyards, this soft, flavorful wine is the perfect shade of pink.
|Tasting notes: Strawberry, Green Apple, Citrus
|Pairs well with: Raw Almonds, Mushroom Quiche, Fresh Fruit, Gouda Cheese, Blue Cheese, Goat Cheese, Olives, Tapas, Salmon Burger
- 3 months ago
Cool INoAnjum S. - Verified buyer
- 5 months agoYummySarahmay S. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Only thing I orderGreat taste / valueChelby D. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
It’s a very good RoséLight and crispKatie . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
I was first turned onto Whispering Angel in the South of France and since then it's been my go to rosé. Dry, medium bodied and pairs well with everything... especially warm weather and good times.I was first turned onto Whispering Angel in the South of France and since then it's been my go to rosé. Dry, medium bodied and pairs well with everything... especially warm weather and good times.BLBradford L.