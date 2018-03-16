Bieler Père & Fils – Bandol

Bandol, France. Bieler Père et Fils Rosé tastes like biting into a freesia-infused apple in a sexy-hippy version of the garden of Eden. It’s clean, light taste seems to promise that attractive strangers are about to drape your body in crisp, sun-dried linen before leading you to a hammock where sultry events will unfold. And with this Rosé you don’t have to worry about morning-after guilt, because one sip will make even regret taste sweet.