Rosa de Argentina
Home/White Wine/Rosa de Argentina

Rosa de Argentina

Malbec Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
Argentina. Aromas and flavors of cherries, raspberries, and strawberries. Stylish and crisp finish. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-ROSARG-RS
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like