Moncigale
Home/White Wine/Moncigale

Moncigale

Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $18.49
France. Smooth aromas of ripe red cherries and raspberries. Juicy, with lemon, cherry and currant flavors. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-MONCI-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like