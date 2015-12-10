Cass Oasis
Home/White Wine/Cass Oasis

Cass Oasis

Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $30.99
California. Aromas of berries and orange greet the nose. Cascading flavors of grapefruit, watermelon rind and bubble gum.15% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-CASOSS-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like