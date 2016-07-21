Casal Garcia
Home/Rosé All Day/Casal Garcia

Casal Garcia

Vinho Verde Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $25.99
Portugal. Very fruity rose characterized by fresh notes of strawberry, cherry and berries. 10.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-CASGR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like