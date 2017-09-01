Tortoise Creek – Zinfandel

750 ml From $ 19.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

No other variety represents the region of Lodi like Zinfandel. Over 100 years ago European settlers believed it to be the best fit for the climate and soils and their keen insight paid off. Our Zinfandel “The Chelonian” has a lovely spicy, cherry like bouquet and is bursting with sweet, berry flavors. There are also delicious overtones of black currant and plums, with a welcoming finish of vanilla and cinnamon toast. The wine is also very elegant and would be perfect with any spicy foods, game or beef.